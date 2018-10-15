Asian stocks slip on continuing global trade worries

SOFTBANK SLIDE: Shares in SoftBank skidded more than 7 percent. The Japanese technology company's brand is getting slammed because of its link with a major investment fund centered around Saudi government financing called the Vision Fund. The kingdom may be involved in the disappearance and suspected murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who wrote for the Washington Post. The kingdom has poured $100 billion into the firm's tech investing and has suggested it may put another $45 billion into it.