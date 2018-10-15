CBP canine sniffs out, helps stop a $1 million drug smuggling attempt near Douglas

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Thanks to help from a drug sniffing canine, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a smuggling attempt of more than $1 million in hard drugs on Friday, Oct. 12.
According to a CBP news release, the officers at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, AZ pulled a man for secondary inspection of his Chevrolet sedan on Friday morning, after a CBP canine alerted to his vehicle.
Officers searched the vehicle and found several dozen bundles of drugs inside. According to the release, after the drugs were tested it was determined the bundles contained more than 37 pounds of heroin, with an estimated value of $1,010,000. Also seized at the same time from the vehicle were nearly four pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $90,000; and an almost half-pound bundle of suspected fentanyl, worth an estimated $6,000.
The man, a 36-year-old resident of Mexico, was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.