Cochise County Library District adds credit card payment options

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Cochise County Library District is now offering library users the option to pay fines and fees conveniently with a credit card. The goal is to improve customer service and provide user-friendly ways to manage library accounts for patrons countywide.
Previously, library patrons were only able to pay fines and fees by cash or check. Now patrons at all seven city libraries – Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Huachuca City, Sierra Vista, Tombstone, and Willcox – and all five County Library branches – Bowie, Elfrida, Portal, Sunizona, and Sunsites – can also use a credit card to pay overdue fines and costs for any lost or damaged items.
Patrons in Sierra Vista may pay by credit card either online by logging into their library account or by paying at the Circulation Desk, while Douglas patrons paying by credit card may pay at the Circulation Desk. Patrons at the remaining ten library locations may pay online by logging into their library account from any internet-connected device.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this option for patrons,” said Cochise County Library District director Amadee Ricketts. “This gives library users in Cochise County the same level of convenience they would find in a larger library system. That is a priority shared by all libraries across the county, so the libraries have worked closely together to implement this new service.”
To view your library account, visit cochiselibrary.org and navigate to your library using the map or list of locations. Then login using your library card number and PIN. If you owe library fines or fees, and your library accepts online payments, you can make a secure payment directly through the library catalog. Self-service payments will incur a $1.00 convenience fee, which is used to cover the cost of offering the service.
Library patrons with questions are encouraged to contact staff at their hometown library or to call the Library District at (520) 432-8930.
