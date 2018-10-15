FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain expected through Tuesday!

By Stephanie Waldref | October 15, 2018 at 3:27 PM MST - Updated October 15 at 3:27 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Another low pressure system is moving through southern Arizona bringing the chance for widespread showers tonight into Tuesday morning. Because of this, we have issued a First Alert Action Day.

You can track any rain with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.

TONIGHT: 60 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with temps in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing through the afternoon with highs around 70 degrees. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Breezy with mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. 10 percent chance of storms.

SUNDAY: 30 percent chance of showers and storms. Breezy with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs around 80 degrees. 20 percent chance of storms.