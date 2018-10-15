FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain returns Monday night into Tuesday!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Another system moves through southern Arizona bringing the chance for widespread showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Because of this, we have issued a First Alert Action Day.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds in the morning with highs in the mid 70s. 30 percent chance of afternoon showers.
MONDAY NIGHT: 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with temps in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing through the day with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. 10 percent chance of storms.
SUNDAY: 20 percent chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.