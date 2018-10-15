Fitzgerald falls to 0-6 in hometown as Cards lose to Vikes

Thielen, meanwhile, has long looked to Fitzgerald as a player to emulate for not only his tie to the same state but his work ethic, community service, football instinct and exceptional skills. With 123 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions, Thielen became the first player in the NFL since 1961 to post a 100-yard performance in six straight games to start a season. With 58 catches, Thielen also has the most in league history over the first six games of a season.