Hiker rescue in Sabino Canyon Sunday morning

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A hiker was rescued in Sabino Canyon around ten in the morning on Sunday.
The male patient was pushed off a bridge by rushing water near Upper Sabino Canyon.
Rural Metro Fire and Pima County Sheriff’s were quick to respond.
They found the hiker gripping a branch, still in rushing water.
The male patient was unable to swim to rescuers due to the strength of the water and it’s cold temperature.
Responders air lifted the hiker and brought him to a nearby hospital.
He had non-life threatening injuries.
