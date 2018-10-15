I-10 westbound closed over Cortaro Road

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - First responders closed a portion of Interstate 10 near Cortaro Road Sunday night.
A crash on the overpass prompted the closure of westbound lanes, according to a tweet just after 8:00 p.m. from Northwest Fire District.
The tweet stated traffic was being diverted off the Cortaro Road exit and allowed back on I-10 at the Cortaro on ramp.
Traffic backed up as far as Ina Road, according to a tweet from Arizona Department of Transportation at 8:45 p.m.
Arizona Department of Public Safety has been contacted for details about this situation. Return to this story for updates.
