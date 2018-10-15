I-10 westbound closed over Cortaro Road

By Craig Reck | October 14, 2018 at 8:48 PM MST - Updated October 14 at 8:48 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - First responders closed a portion of Interstate 10 near Cortaro Road Sunday night.

A crash on the overpass prompted the closure of westbound lanes, according to a tweet just after 8:00 p.m. from Northwest Fire District.

The tweet stated traffic was being diverted off the Cortaro Road exit and allowed back on I-10 at the Cortaro on ramp.

Traffic backed up as far as Ina Road, according to a tweet from Arizona Department of Transportation at 8:45 p.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety has been contacted for details about this situation. Return to this story for updates.

