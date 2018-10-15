Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, dies of cancer at 65

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2015 file photo, Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen looks on before the start of the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Allen, billionaire owner of the Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks and Microsoft co-founder, says cancer he was treated for in 2009 has returned. Allen made the announcement Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 on Twitter, saying he recently learned of the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and that his team of doctors has started treatment. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (Rick Bowmer)