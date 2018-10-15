Randolph wins Slam Dunk title, Red team claims victory

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The unofficial start to the 2018-19 Arizona Basketball season began on Sunday afternoon with the First Watch Red-Blue Game at McKale Center.
The afternoon opened with sophomore Brandon Randolph defending his slam dunk title and becoming the first Wildcat to post back-to-back wins in the dunk contest.
Following the dunk contest, the Cats took the court for their annual preseason intrasquad scrimmage. The Red team came out on top, pulling out a 39-33 win.
Sophomore Ira Lee paced the Red team and led all players in scoring with 12 points.
For the Blue team, redshirt Junior Chase Jeter had a game-high 14 rebounds and added nine points in 21 minutes of play.
The Cats will play a pair of exhibition games at home before the start of the season with the first against Western New Mexico on Oct. 30th at 7 p.m.
You can read more about the event at ArizonaWildcats.com.
Copyright 2018 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.