Randolph wins Slam Dunk title, Red team claims victory

Red-Blue recap
October 15, 2018 at 1:51 AM MST - Updated October 15 at 2:06 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The unofficial start to the 2018-19 Arizona Basketball season began on Sunday afternoon with the First Watch Red-Blue Game at McKale Center.

The afternoon opened with sophomore Brandon Randolph defending his slam dunk title and becoming the first Wildcat to post back-to-back wins in the dunk contest.

Following the dunk contest, the Cats took the court for their annual preseason intrasquad scrimmage. The Red team came out on top, pulling out a 39-33 win.

Sophomore Ira Lee paced the Red team and led all players in scoring with 12 points.

For the Blue team, redshirt Junior Chase Jeter had a game-high 14 rebounds and added nine points in 21 minutes of play.

The Cats will play a pair of exhibition games at home before the start of the season with the first against Western New Mexico on Oct. 30th at 7 p.m.

You can read more about the event at ArizonaWildcats.com.

