TenWest Festival inspires creativity in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Maybe it’s music or art, but whatever it may be, there’s a little something for everyone in Tucson.
“I kind of like the familiarity about Tucson that I have,” said Matheo Richman.
He’s young, but already knows what makes the Old Pueblo so special to him.
“We’re surrounded by mountains. I love that I can go hang out at the mountains.”
He’s a creative kid and spent part of his Sunday afternoon making leather art with Third Eye Gypsies at the TENWEST Festival. In its fourth year, it’s become an event that encourages shopping local and pursuing originality.
“This town here in the desert. Things don’t just rust away or disappear. If you leave something it’s going to be here for a long time,” said Seanlee O’Fallon. “That’s why I think so many Tucsonans are DIY-ers. They look around and say what are we going to do with all of this?”
O’Fallon and his partner, Molly O’Meara, set up a booth at the fest to celebrate its kickoff on Sunday, but truly it’s something they do with Third Eye Gypsies each day.
“We’ve always kind of been makers artists,” said O’Meara.
It’s one of the reasons she and O’Fallon got involved with TenWest. “Lifting each other up is going to be great for everybody.”
Together they’re hoping to teach people that collaboration is the way of the future and that it can make Tucson an even better place.
“I just want people to feel inspired. Make stuff,” said O’Fallon.
Sunday’s events served as the official kickoff to a week of workshops. A detailed look at the week’s schedule can be found HERE.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.