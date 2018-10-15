VIDEO: Huge python falls from ceiling during meeting

(CNN) – A meeting at an office in China wrapped up early after a python fell from the ceiling.
It happened at a bank in Nanning City in south China.
As you might guess, the meeting adjourned immediately as workers scattered.
The huge snake slithered around the office and then curled up under a couch.
Eventually, authorities arrived and collected it, using long tongs, a sack and a whole lot of bravery to deal with the feisty reptile.
No word yet on how the snake got there.
