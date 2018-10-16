Closed doors could save lives during a fire

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson Fire Department firefighters remind renters and homeowners to make sure they have a working smoke detector. Another added protection during a fire, is closing those bedroom doors.
According to TFD closing the bedroom door, keeps the flames and the dangerous smoke from entering the bedroom. It’s all part of a national campaign called “Close Before You Doze.”
In 2016, TFD firefighters saw for their own eyes that it actually works. Most of the a house had been damaged because of a fire, but there was a bedroom that was untouched by flames. The room had very little damage, according to TFD because the door was closed.
