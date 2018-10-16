Court docs reveal new information about fatal ‘A’ Mountain crash

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Documents from the Pima County Justice Court reveal new information about a fatal hit-and-run crash on "A" Mountain on Oct. 11.
73-year-old Richard E. Ellwanger died of injuries suffered in the collision that happened when he was struck by a car while he was bicycling up the mountain.
Tucson police say 20-year-old Yanibra Moreno was booked into the Pima County Jail on one count of second-degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of a collision causing serious injury or death and three counts of endangerment.
According to court documents, hospital lab testing showed that Moreno had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.40, five times higher than the legal limit of 0.08.
The documents revealed that Moreno was held at the hospital until her level of consciousness improved.
After allegedly striking Ellwanger, police say Moreno also hit two pedestrians and several boulders before coming to a stop near the parking area. The man who was her passenger was not injured.
