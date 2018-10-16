Flu shots now available at Pima County Health Department

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Health Department now has flu shots available for both children and adults.
The health department received vaccines for adults last week and three weeks ago for children.
The health department says this is the time when it starts to push the message hard about people getting their flu shots.
Deputy Director Paula Mandel says last year’s season came early and fast. She says they started seeing cases in October and November – something typical in December and January.
The health department is urging people to get it before the end of the month. Mandel says right now is the perfect time as it takes about two weeks to kick in.
Mandel says each flu season is different, so they’re not sure what to expect this year. But like every year, changes have been made to the vaccine.
Coming off of last year’s deadly flu season, many people are doubting the effectiveness of getting a flu shot. But Mandel says any amount of protection is still protection.
“Getting your flu shot is the most important thing. Even if it doesn’t have the best coverage as far as strains, it’s still providing prevention and protection,” she explained.
This year the Centers for Disease Control is recommending the nasal spray form of vaccination, something that hasn’t been recommended for the past two years.
The flu shot is available at any of the health department’s clinics along with other places like private practices, urgent care centers and pharmacies.
The health department is not currently offering the nasal spray flu vaccine.
