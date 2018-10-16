HIGHWAY CLOSED: Westbound I-10 blocked by crash at Alvernon

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A rollover crash has blocked westbound I-10 at Alvernon Way on Tuesday morning, Oct. 16.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, this is an injury collision involving a commercial vehicle.
There is no estimate for when the closure at Milepost 264 will end.
Drivers are advised to use Benson Highway or Kolb Road as alternate routes. Traffic is being allowed to exit and re-enter the highway at Alvernon, but drivers can expect delays.
Eastbound lanes are unaffected.
No further information was immediately available.
Tucson News Now has a crew headed to the scene.
