Hit and run involving pedestrian closes Broadway, east of Kino Parkway

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Broadway Boulevard is shut down in both directions for a hit and run involving a pedestrian with serious injuries, according to the Tucson Police Department.
The area shut down is between Norris Avenue and Olsen Avenue, east of Kino Parkway.
According to TPD detectives are on the scene, though no further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
