Prince Harry in another catch-up with war widow in Sydney

FILE - In this May 7, 2015, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry, left, talks with Australian war veteran Daphne Dunne during a visit to the Sydney Opera House in Sydney. There seems to be a special bond between Harry and Dunne, a war widow who gave him a warm hug Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, when they met in Sydney. It’s become a regular thing for the two of them. Dunne, tries to come cross the prince’s path whenever he comes to Australia. (Dean Lewins/Pool Photo via AP, File) (AP)