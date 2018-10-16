TRAVEL ALERT: Expect delays on westbound I-10 near Ina Road for emergency road repairs

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Drivers who use westbound Interstate 10 near Ina Road should plan for delays as crews make a repair to the road surface.
- Westbound I-10 is narrowed to two lanes at Ina Road (the right lane is closed).
- Traffic in the area is expected to remain slow throughout the day, especially during the evening rush hour.
- Drivers should be prepared to merge into the open travel lanes and use caution in the active work zone.
There is no estimated time for the right lane to reopen. ADOT advises drivers to allow extra travel time and consider using an alternate route.
