Video shows rats taking over apartment kitchen in Bronx building

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - Some New York public housing residents are fed up with rat infestations in their homes.
This after some rats as large as small cats, invading one woman’s apartment.
"I'm traumatized," said Veronica Martinez who captured the scene on video.
An entire family of rats took over, hopping in the sink, into pots and pans.
“I should never have to experience not one but seven rats in my kitchen,” she said. “It’s disgusting. All over the stove, the washing machine. They just invaded my apartment.”
Martinez is not the only tenant at Claremont Consolidated Houses in the Bronx who is ratting out the problem.
“My wife can hardly sleep because you hear them in the walls,” said a tenant who did not want to be identified.
Asia Clementes' 1-year-old son was bitten by a rat.
She wants Mayor Bill de Blasio to fix the problem.
“If we’re paying you rent, we deserve to live like human beings, not live like we’re savages, because we’re not,” Clementes said.
Sometimes garbage is left out in the courtyard and the residents say it breeds more rats.
Tenant Marilyn Veguilla took a picture of the garbage there on Monday.
Of course, it was cleaned up before reporters arrived, but some of the opened trash cans remained.
"I got small kids upstairs,” Veguilla said. “There's about four of us with asthma. We can’t be dealing with this kind of condition."
"It was as if that family was living in a sewer, infested with rodents,” said Richie Torres, a New York City Councilman. “I think we’re sick and tired of seeing the housing authority and the city at large treat NYCHA residents as second-class citizens."
Bronx Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson said De Blasio should see the conditions first-hand.
"Come to Claremont consolidated and see how your residents, how our constituents, are living day to day,” Gibson said. “It’s not acceptable. You wouldn't live like this."
NYCHA agreed, saying it’s now taking steps to deal with the problem.
"Our residents should not have to live in these conditions,” a spokesperson said. “We apologize to our residents and will continue to vigilantly monitor this situation."
The agency said it intends to come up with a comprehensive plan that will include inspections and fixing unsafe conditions.
