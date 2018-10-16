Volunteers needed for 32nd Annual Tucson Celtic Festival

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Celtic Festival Association, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) is seeking volunteers for the 32nd Annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games.
The games are Nov. 2 – 4, at Rillito Raceway Park at 4502 North First Ave, Tucson, 85718.
This all-volunteer organization relies on the hard work and dedication of the community to help bring this festival to the Old Pueblo. Volunteers who work a minimum of four hours will receive free admission to one day of the festival and a t-shirt.
They are seeking volunteers for the following days (Some limited shifts remain on Saturday):
- Thursday, Nov. 1 to help with dance stage assembly and general set up
- Friday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the Pirate Pub Night
- Sunday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon
Volunteers are needed for a wide variety of tasks.
This is a fun, family festival where anyone can meet new people and immerse themselves in Celtic culture.
Interested in volunteering? Log on to TucsonCelticFestival.org and visit the volunteer page under the SIGN UP tab for details and to fill out the online application.
