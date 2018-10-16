A push to get Hispanic voters

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There are 29 million Hispanics eligible to vote in this year’s mid-term election, according to a Pew Research Center study.
If past history is any guide, fewer than seven million will actually cast a ballot.
It's been a trend which has plagued the Hispanic community for decades.
"They just don't vote," said Sandy Ochoa, Tucson's coordinator for Mi Familia Vota.
However, Mi Familia Vota is working to change that and hopes this year will be the one that turns the tide. The group has spent the decade on an aggressive campaign to increase turnout with little success.
“We won’t give up,” said Salina Ramirez, an organizer with the group. “It’s frustrating, yes, but we’ll continue because we know we can change it.”
Mi Familia Vota has registered more than 10,000 new voters in this election cycle but getting them to the polls or even return mail in ballots is the next goal.
A small army of two dozen volunteers fanned out from the group’s headquarters on North Alvernon. Made up of college students, older voters, a couple of former homeless veterans, black, white and Hispanic, they picked up their assignments and headed out.
Ramirez spent an hour determining where each of the teams will go and who will be teamed up with whom.
“It’s really very organized,” she said smiling.
It could be Oro Valley, Marana or the south side of Tucson but the goal is to knock on as many doors as possible to make sure the newly registered will be cajoled until they relent.
“By the times it’s over, we’ll hit those people three times, four times,” said Ochoa. “It’s not going to be just one time.”
The first person Ramirez touched was a 29-year-old mother holding her infant child.
“My mother never voted,” said Eileen Amarillo. “My brothers never voted, it’s so confusing we’re not sure what to do.”
She's still not sure she'll vote.
"I don't know enough about them," she said. "I see them on television and one seems so mean."
But Ramirez assures her an early ballot will arrive in the mail and left her material on all the candidates.
Whether she will, she didn’t seem too sure.
“Hispanics are definitely our targets,” said Ramirez. “But we want everyone to vote.”
The stakes, according to the group couldn’t be higher.
“I think at this point they need to look at it more like you know what you need to vote to save America,” Ochoa said. “Bottom line, vote to save America.”
