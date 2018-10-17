Annual Dia de los Muertos celebration honors Hispanic tradition

Dia de los Muertos is a festive time of remembrance in which families decorate the tombs of deceased relatives and install memorial altars where special offerings are laid out with the intention of calling home the spirits of the dead. These altars can include everything from tissue-paper dolls, candles and pan de muerto (sugar-coated breads) to photographs, water glasses, musical instruments and a variety of other gifts. The tradition is to include items that would be appealing and comforting to the returning souls.