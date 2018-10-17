FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry before more rain this weekend!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Through the rest of the week we’ll see temperatures warm into the low 80s with lots of sun. Enjoy it! Another system is expected to bring rain chances to southern Arizona this weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 50s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs is the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Windy with mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. 30 percent chance of storms.
SUNDAY: 40 percent chance of showers and storms. Breezy with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs around 80 degrees. 20 percent chance of storms.
TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees.