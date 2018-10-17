Indian temple set to allow entry to females who menstruate

Hindu women favoring barring women of menstruating age from entering the Sabarimala temple scan vehicles at Nilackal, a base camp on way to the mountain shrine in Kerala, India, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. The historic mountain shrine reopens Wednesday the first time after India's Supreme Court lifted the ban, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender. Devotees have been protesting against the verdict demanding that the customs and rituals of the temple should be protected. (AP Photo)