Nam to Sand Jam 2018

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - 2018 marks the 31st year that the Nam to Sand Jam will be held in the Old Pueblo.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Tucson Chapter 106 is hosting the event at the Reid Park Bandshell on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
NamJam began as a camaraderie building and suicide prevention gathering, according to the VVA, so that brothers and sisters in arms would know that they were not alone and that suicide was not the answer.
Local musicians have donated their talents to this worthwhile event. Scheduled to participate are Wind Raven, Bold As Love, Lindholm Brothers, Zero Tolerance, Impromptu, Wendigo Crossing, and Mr. Skynyrd.
In addition to the fantastic concert, there will be many Veteran support organizations present to help local heroes get information about benefits. There will be food vendors and fun for the entire family.
Funds raised at this event will be used to support the many programs for Veterans and families of Veterans that VVA Chapter 106 participates in.
For additional information contact Terry Byron at 982-0023 or visit www.NamJamTucson.org
