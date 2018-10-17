PAG, City of Tucson hosting open houses for long-range regional transit plan

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima Association of Governments (PAG), in partnership with the City of Tucson, is hosting two open houses focusing on the development of a Long-Range Regional Transit Plan.
Those who attend either open house, will get to meet with staff from PAG, the City of Tucson, as well as consultants from Jarrett Walker + Associates to discuss the following topics about transit in the Tucson region during the next 10 years:
- The amount of transit service that is appropriate for the Tucson region
- Balancing bus frequency and route coverage
- Expanding the Frequent Transit Network with improving service on existing frequent lines
- Balance concentrated investments (like the streetcar) with more diffuse investments (like signal priority or bus lanes at chokepoints)
Both open house meetings will be held at the Hotel Tucson City Center at 475 N. Granada Avenue, on the following dates and times:
The information provided at each meeting will be the same. There is free parking at the hotel.
What to expect:
- Maps, information and displays on transit
- Presentation on transit challenges and opportunities in the Tucson region
- Opportunities to provide input and comments on transit goals and trade-offs with staff from PAG and the City of Tucson and consultants from Jarrett Walker + Associates
This event and the materials presented will be in English. Spanish-speaking staff will be available to discuss and explain project concepts and the materials.
Input will be collected in English and Spanish.
Americans with Disabilities Act: Persons with a disability may request reasonable accommodations by contacting Tatiana at (520) 885-9009 or Tatiana@kaneenpr.com
