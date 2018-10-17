Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital launches “Swing Bed” program

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital now includes a nine-bed, Medicare-certified Swing Bed Program for physical rehabilitation patients.
The Swing Bed unit includes nine private rooms, dedicated rehabilitation and mobility facilities and equipment, and a team of physicians, nurses, rehabilitation therapists and case managers who provide a comprehensive rehabilitation program all under one roof. The average stay is 9-14 days.
“Patients can get skilled nursing care, therapy services and many more types of assistance all in the same flexible, dedicated unit,” according to Lucinda Kapp, RN, BSN, CCM, the Director of the Swing Bed Program in a recent news release.
The Swing Bed Program provides essential care for, among others:
- Patients who have had joint replacements or other orthopedic surgery and need frequent physical therapy
- Stroke patients who need to improve their level of functioning with continued therapy
- Those who have suffered a heart attack or congestive heart failure and need skilled activity programs
- Patients requiring wound management and sterile dressing changes
- Sufferers of long-term illnesses, such as cancer or immune deficiency disease, and need continued medication and/or IV therapy
For more information about the Swing Bed Program, call (520) 393-4779, fax (520) 393-4931 or email CaseManagement@SCVRHAZ.com.
Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is a state-of-the-art, 49-bed healthcare facility that serves Southern Arizona. The facility, built in 2015, is owned by Lateral Investment Management and managed by ERH Healthcare and has 100 plus credentialed staff physicians, 250 employees and 120 volunteers. The hospital includes a Medicare-certified Swing Bed unit, a full-service Imaging Department, a 12-Bay Emergency Department, and Café and Cafeteria.
