Sweat for Pets to help the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Like to walk or run and help some animals in need at the same time? Then the Sweat for Pets: Walk, Run & Roll event is for you.
This will be the 4th annual Sweat for Pets event and it is happening Saturday, Oct. 20 at the U of A Mall. The event is a non-competitive 3k (or 1.8 miles) walk that will help raise money for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA).
“Last year we hosted over 800 participants and 500 dogs while raising almost $50,000! All the funds raised go a long way in helping us care for the neglected, sick, injured, and homeless pets right here in Southern Arizona. This is a very fun way to make a real difference for homeless pets,” said Dianna Canon, Chief Development Officer in a recent news release.
Whether you put a team together or walk alone, all proceeds from the event will go toward helping homeless pets at the HSSA.
Participants are encouraged to register early and raise money for pets in need. Individual prize levels are available for raising $100, $200, $500, $1000, and $2500.
Register individually or start a fundraising team today at www.HSSAZ.org/SWEAT.
The U of A Mall will be filled with a variety of vendor and sponsor booths, food trucks, a massage area, a kid’s fun zone, and new to this year’s event, a pre-walk stretch session from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. with Chelsea Lucas from Session Yoga. This year’s kid’s zone presented by GEICO will include a giant hamster ball racing, a velcro wall, and a giant inflatable slide.
Registration opens at 7 a.m. (the day of) and is $10 for adults and free for dogs and kids. Make sure to arrive by 8:30 a.m. when the walk begins.
