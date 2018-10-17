TUSD considering changes to Infant and Early Learning Centers

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Unified School District is considering changes to the infant and early child centers.
The district has two of the centers at Brichta on the west side and Schumaker on the east side. Both centers combined serve over 340 students and feed into some 50 preschool programs.
TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo told Tucson News Now that the board is expected to discuss the financial state of the program.
“Unfortunately the series of financial adjustments that I will be recommending on the 23rd may not be the greatest of news for parents that are used to a lower monthly rate,” said Trujillo. “I am sorry about that. In our attempts to keep the centers open these cost adjustment are necessary so the centers remain open and we are able to compete.”
Trujillo has said he supports the program being open, but can’t support a continued loss of money to run the centers.
The school district has already asked parents to pay for the school breakfast and increased the cost by 15 percent a year ago.
Another option the district is looking at is partnering with a non-profit.
Trujillo said he plans to have a financial packages with options for the school board at next week’s meeting.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.