UAPD warning students, staff about car break-ins

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - If you park your vehicle in a garage on the University of Arizona campus, you need to read this story.
The University of Arizona Police Department is investigating eight reports of vehicle break-ins from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17 at the Main Gate and Tyndall Garages. According to UAPD all vehicles were forcibly entered via the driver or passenger side windows, though there are no similarities in the type of vehicle that was targeted.
Items that were stolen included tools, wallets, and credit cards. A few of these incidents may have occurred as far back as three days ago before being discovered Wednesday morning and reported.
Incidents occurred on the following dates, times and locations:
- Between 10-16-18 at 5:30 pm to 10-17-18 at 6:30 am
- Between 10-14-18, time unknown to 10-17-18 at 7:28 am
- Between 10-17-18 at 5:25 am to 8:00 am
- Between 10-16-18 at 4:00 pm to 10-17-18 at 10:00 am
- Between 10-14-18 to 10-17-18 at 8:00 am
- Between 10-16-18 at 9:00 pm to10-17-18 at 7:00 am
- Between 10-15-18 at 8:00 to 10-17-18, at 9:21 am
- Unknown to 10-17-18 at 9:15
No suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call UAPD at (520) 621-8273, 911 or 88-CRIME.
Safety Tips
- When parking your vehicle, take all personal items with you, or put them in the trunk
- Check on your parked vehicle frequently
- If you observe suspicious activity, CALL POLICE IMMEDIATELY at 9-1-1
- Download the University of Arizona LiveSafe app and sign up for UAlert
