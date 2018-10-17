Veterans recovery program to inter 33 veterans at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana

The veterans to be interred served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. The ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at 15950 North Luckett Road, Marana, 85653, will include military honors, last roll call and more before the veterans are placed in the columbarium. The Arizona Scorpions will conduct the Missing Man Formation Flyover. The ceremony is open to the public.