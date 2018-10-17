Veterans recovery program to inter 33 veterans at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Southern Arizona Missing in America Project (MIAP) will honor and inter 33 veterans who were homeless, unclaimed or indigent on Saturday, Oct. 20.
The veterans to be interred served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. The ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at 15950 North Luckett Road, Marana, 85653, will include military honors, last roll call and more before the veterans are placed in the columbarium. The Arizona Scorpions will conduct the Missing Man Formation Flyover. The ceremony is open to the public.
A similar interment ceremony was held in April for 30 veterans who were homeless, unclaimed or indigent at the AZ Veterans' Memorial Cemetery. The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services partners with the MIAP to honor deceased veterans and their families throughout the year.
The MIAP has interred more than 3,600 veterans across the U.S. Their focus is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed remains of American veterans.
Learn more about MIAP here: https://www.miap.us/
Timeline for Saturday's event:
- 10:45 a.m. - Military Honor Guards escort cremains from hearse to service platform
- 11 a.m. - Honors service begins, Flyover by the Arizona Scorpions
- Noon - End of service
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.