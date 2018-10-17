WATCH: Grijalva, Pierson Congressional debate set for tonight

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Rep. Raul Grijalva and challenger Nick Pierson will have a debate tonight in Tucson.
The event, set for 7 p.m. will be held at the Arizona Public Media studios on the University of Arizona campus.
Grijalva secured the nomination for his 3rd District seat, which covers southwest Arizona and part of the state’s second-largest city. Republican Pierson beat Sergio Arellano and Edna San Miguel in the GOP primary.
