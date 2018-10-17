Woman arrested in Tucson for shooting death of Phoenix man

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - U.S. Marshals arrested a woman in Tucson on Wednesday, Oct. 17, for the September shooting death of a man in Phoenix.
According to information from the Phoenix Police Department, Ashley Rios was booked into the Pima County Jail, charged with the Sept. 14 murder of William Jones.
Jones was shot to death in the parking lot of apartments in the 8100 block of North 35th Avenue. Police allege Rios arranged to meet Jones and shot him when he arrived.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.