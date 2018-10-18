Authorities serve search warrant at home on northwest side

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Four people were detained as authorities served a search warrant at a home on the northwest side of Tucson Thursday, Oct. 18.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department was on the scene along with the Marana and Oro Valley police departments.
The house is located near Cortaro Farms Road and Interstate 10.
Authorities said two men and two women have been detained and the investigation involves drugs and stolen property.
There were children in the house, which is just blocks away from a home that was raided in August.
In that incident, authorities said they raided four locations and arrested three people in connection with numerous thefts over the last 18 months.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.