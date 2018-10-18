Baby born after Michael starts life in Walmart parking lot

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 file photo,Lorrainda Smith, sits with her two-day-old son, Luke, as she contemplates with her husband Wilmer Capps, right, sleeping in their truck in a parking lot after their home was damaged from Hurricane Michael and they were told a nearby shelter was closed, in Panama City, Fla. Wilmer Capps says he and wife Lorrainda Smith had no choice but to camp out at the store the night their son Luke was released from an Alabama hospital because their home in Panama City, Florida, was badly damaged by the storm.. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) (AP)