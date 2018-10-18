Banksy posts video saying incomplete shredding a malfunction

FILE - In this file image taken from video on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, people watch as the spray-painted canvas "Girl with Balloon" by artist Banksy is shredded at Sotheby's, in London. Sotheby's says the winning bidder for a Banksy painting that self-destructed during an auction last week has decided to go through with the purchase. The auction house says a female European collector was the successful bidder who offered 1.04 million pounds for "Girl With Balloon." Just after the hammer came down, the bottom half of the work passed through a shredder concealed in the frame. Sotheby's said Thursday, Oct. 11 the painting is being sold with a new title, "Love is in the Bin." (Pierre Koukjian via AP)