Cochise County to host second immunization clinic in Naco

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Cochise County Health & Social Services is holding a second immunization clinic for adults living and working in Naco. This event is a follow-up to an earlier clinic where vaccines for Hepatitis A and B, and Tetanus, were administered as a public service due to the flow of raw sewage across the international border.
County staff have continued to monitor the flow of HAZMAT from Naco, Sonora, which last week showed signs of having stopped following pipe cleaning and lagoon drainage work carried out by Mexican authorities. However, the flow began again earlier this week.
After further monitoring it appears there has been no flow for approximately 36 hours, which County staff believe is due to a combination of line cleaning and repairs, to include sandbagging and dirt placement at the site of the leak – a manhole in Naco, Mexico.
“These are temporary fixes and we will continue to monitor the flow on a daily basis,” said Gabe Lavine, Cochise County Emergency Services Coordinator. “The County is also fully prepared to respond to any emergency incidents, should another significant leak occur.”
Adults who received vaccines at the first clinic in September will need dose two in a series of three for hepatitis A and B. Health staff will also administer vaccines to those who were unable to attend the first clinic, and follow-up visits can be made to the County’s health clinic at Melody Lane, Bisbee.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and County Environmental Health staff have carried out tests on surface water and private wells. Results show the surface water contained up to five times the allowable limit of E. Coli, while the drinking water from the tested wells was within safe limits. County Officials are coordinating with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to collect soil samples for testing in the coming weeks.
The County is also working with the University of Arizona to carry out a study of the long-term impacts of the HAZMAT flow on residential areas, groundwater and aquifer intrusion, ranching operations, and Green Bush Draw.
In the meantime, the County is continuing to engage with state, federal and Mexican agencies in an effort to find a permanent solution to this international border issue. The current flow began on September 9 and it is estimated 8,126,000 gallons of raw sewage have crossed the border to date.
