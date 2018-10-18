Fire damages duplex, displaces 2 residents

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Two Tucson men were displaced from their homes after a fire in their duplex near Reid Park on Thursday, Oct. 18.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Eastland Street just after midnight.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 12:22 a.m. No injuries were reported.
When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were visible from the rear of the house.
The rear of the duplex was heavily damaged.
The Red Cross is assisting the two residents, a 79-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, who lived on each side of the duplex.
Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
