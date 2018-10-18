Male mentors needed for southern Arizona high school students

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Tucson organization is in need of mentors to help guide local teens.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona hopes to recruit 40 men by December for its 2.0 program geared toward high school students.
The organization said finding men has always been a challenge that’s why it’s stepping up recruitment.
Mentors would visit the student’s school and help them during critical years of their life, such as choosing the right college, career options and making sure they are on track to graduate.
Austin Urton has been a mentor with the program since it launched three years ago.
“I think that’s the most important thing about it. It’s letting them know that there’s somebody in their corner,” he said.
Urton said being a mentor is a rewarding experience and fills a void in our community.
“These students might not have somebody in their lives who has gone on to college or started with a career right away. So very them to kind of see that transition from high school to career or college is very important,” he said.
Tucson is one of the few cities in the United States that has a 2.0 program. It started at Amphi High School and has been expanded to City High School this year.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.