Michael Buble shuts down rumors of retirement from music

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 file photo,Canadian singer Michael Buble poses for a photo to promote the upcoming Oct. 21 release of his new album "Nobody But Me" in Toronto. Grammy-winning singer Michael Buble is shutting down rumors that he’s going to retire, saying he was misquoted in a recent interview. Buble told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 that he is not planning on retiring anytime soon. The Canadian singer is disputing an Oct. 13 interview published in the Daily Mail that said he would be would be quitting music after the release of his upcoming album “Love,” which will be released Nov. 16. (Michelle Siu/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Michelle Siu)