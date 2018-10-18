PACC dealing with higher than usual number of homeless pets

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima Animal Care Center has an urgently high number of animals in the shelter. As of today, there are 438 puppies and dogs and 272 kittens and cats. That makes for a total of 711 homeless pets in need of a home. This is the highest number of dogs that have been at PACC this year.
“We are getting 50 to 100 pets coming into the shelter every single day,” said PACC Director of Animal Services, Kristen Auerbach, in a recent news release. “We are the only open-admissions shelter in Pima County which means we rely on our community of adopters and fosters to help us save lives during these critical moments.”
PACC is asking pet owners who are considering surrendering their pets to call the Pet Resource Center for help. The number is (520) 724-7222.
Those interested in adopting or fostering are asked to come to PACC during open hours and pick out one of the pets urgently in need of help. There are dogs and cats of all sizes, ages, breeds and type who need help as well as many pets who have lived in homes with other pets and small children.
“Whatever pet you’re looking for, we can help you find it. We really need help to get these wonderful pets homes,” said Auerbach.
Continuing through the rest of the month, the shelter is holding “Pumpkin Patch Adoptions.” Once they find a pet, adopters will walk into the “pumpkin patch” and pick out a pumpkin. On the bottom is a discount on pets who are four months or older. There will also be a Halloween celebration event on Sunday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All pets adopted from PACC come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. Check out PACC’s pets online or visit them in person at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. The shelters hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
