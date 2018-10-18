PACC warning drivers to check their vehicles before taking off

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Now that temperatures are cooling off in the desert, especially at night, the critters are looking for a warm place to sleep.
A Pima Animal Care Center Animal Protection officer found this out first hand, according to a recent Facebook post from PACC.
The officer heard 'mewing' sounds, possibly coming from the engine. He pulled over to check, but was not able to locate the source. Driving very carefully, the officer drove to Oro Valley Automotive for a little assistance.
Kerry, a mechanic at OVA was happy to assist and immediately put the vehicle up on the lift. After a very thorough search, the kitten was found inside the fender, behind a panel that had to be removed to get it out.
PACC is reminding the public of a few safety steps they can take to help ensure something like this doesn't happen to them.
The first step is to beep your car horn, or knock on the hood of the vehicle before starting it. Another step would be to put some wet cat food by the car, in an attempt to lure out any cats that you know are there, but won't come out.
The last step, and most important one is if you hear a cat or kitten, don’t start the vehicle until you are sure the animal is not in the engine.
