Plans for Tucson’s transit system over the next ten years

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima Association of Governments and the City of Tucson hosted an open house Wednesday to discuss the development of a Long-Range Regional Transit Plan with riders and residents.
“I’ve had a lot of friends who tried to ride the transit system and they ended up having a problem getting onto the bus regularly. One of my sons was trying to ride the bus and it took two hours for him to get somewhere, so I think it’s very interesting how they are talking about frequency," said Felicia Chew.
“When you run more frequent service, you get more ridership because high frequency service, service that’s coming pretty much whenever you need to go, attracts a broader range of riders,” said Jarrett Walker, with Jarrett Walker + Associates.
There will be another open house meeting on Thursday, October 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Avenue. There is free parking at the hotel.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.