Polio-like condition on the rise, concerning Arizona parents

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is a condition that health professionals say is much like polio and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s a condition that’s on the rise.
AFM affects the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord referred to as gray matter. It also causes muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak.
Representatives of the CDC say they don’t know the cause of AFM in most cases. That’s something that’s a concern to parents, especially because in most cases it’s kids who have AFM.
“My biggest concern is that they don’t know the answer. The doctors, scientists do not know what’s causing this polio-like disease and it’s very frightening that it’s causing so many cases,” Anne Hendrickson, a mother of two, said.
So far in 2018 there have been 127 reported cases of AFM but, according to the CDC, only 62 of those have been confirmed. Two of those confirmed cases are in Arizona.
Diagnosing AFM is a key step for those affected by it but the CDC and neurologists say that even when people are diagnosed there are still more questions than answers.
“Unfortunately it’s a clinical diagnosis that includes a spectrum of things,” said Muhammad Khan, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. “So even when we have diagnosed them with AFM we cannot pinpoint what the cause is in those cases and we end up treating them and managing them with the conservative management that we have.”
According to the CDC, viruses that can cause AFM are poliovirus and West Nile Virus. Even so, the CDC says that there are cases where the cause can’t be determined. And when it comes to why kids have been among the majority who have been found to have AFM, medical professionals say they don’t entirely know why that is.
“Like many other infections and illnesses that affect kids and young adults it may be, it may have something to do with their susceptibility for the interoviruses. As such we don’t know specifically why kids and young adults are more susceptible to this illness,” Khan said.
So what are school districts in southern Arizona doing to combat the potential for AFM among their students? Officials at the Tucson Unified School District say they’ve been told by the Pima County Health Department that the two cases of AFM in Arizona are not in Pima County and that they were not advised to warn parents about AFM at this time. Should they need to warn them of AFM in the future the district says they’re prepared.
Regardless of what schools and doctors are doing, some parents say they’re concerned.
“I am concerned about it because many people are deciding not to immunize their children these days and I really believe in immunization for all because I believe the advantages are much greater than the risks that you might think are associated with immunizing your children,” Hendrickson said emphatically.
