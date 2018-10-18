Saint David probationary firefighter dies after collapsing during training

Joshua Eugin (Source: Saint David Fire District)
By Tucson News Now | October 18, 2018 at 11:51 AM MST - Updated October 18 at 11:51 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A probationary firefighter in the Saint David Fire District died during a training drill on Wednesday.

According to information from the district, Joshua Eugin, 36, collapsed during the drill and was taken to Benson Hospital, where he later died.

Eugin, who was a former Marine, was participating in a “blackout drill,” in which firefighters simulate rescuing victims from a structure filled with fake smoke, which simulates potential conditions during a fire.

Captain Jason Todd said in a news release, “Josh was a great friend and his loss has left a hole in the department.”

Eugin is survived by his fiance Chelsea, daughter Addy and his support dog, Salty.

