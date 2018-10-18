'This is terrorism’: Former congressman says son’s political opponent a national threat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV/CNN) – In a bizarre campaign tactic in California that some are calling racist, former Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter Sr. gathered the press Tuesday to call his son’s opponent a security risk.
His son, Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter Jr., is seeking re-election after being indicted – along with his wife – for misusing campaign funds. He didn’t show up for his father’s press conference.
But his Democratic opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar was there, and called the stunt an act of desperation.
Hunter Sr. came to the waterfront with an array of poster boards in hand, showing pictures of Campa-Najjar’s father and grandfather.
His goal was to convince San Diegans to vote for his son instead of Campa-Najjar this November, because of the actions of Campa-Najjar’s father and grandfather.
"I want to lead you through some new news that has never surfaced in San Diego," Hunter Sr. told the press Tuesday.
He talked about Campa-Najjar’s grandfather, Muhammed Youssef al-Najjar, who was a key player in the 1972 Munich terrorist attack, which killed 11 Israeli athletes.
Israeli forces killed Youssef al-Najjar 16 years before Campa-Najjar was born.
Hunter Sr. also said Campa-Najjar is a threat because his father spent years with the Palestinian Liberation Organization.
"If you tell me that [Campa-Najjar] is not going to pass military information to [his father], my answer is, don't bet your life on it. And don't bet the lives of our troops on it," he said.
Hunter Sr. said his criticisms had nothing to do with race.
“It has to do with terrorism. This is terrorism," he said.
Campa-Najjar watched Hunter Sr. quietly. The two even exchanged a quick handshake as Hunter left. Then Campa-Najjar took the microphone.
"Hunter's father is not running for Congress, and neither is mine. I’m running for Congress,” Campa-Najjar said. “People should judge me on my own merits, my own actions, my own record, and Hunter on his."
Campa-Najjar said he’s practically estranged from his father, and that he completely disavows his grandfather’s actions.
He added that the FBI knew everything Hunter Sr. brought up, and still gave him a security clearance in 2016.
"They went through every single thing imaginable, every family connection, and they deemed me qualified to be able to serve in the federal government," he said.
Campa-Najjar then called out Hunter Jr. for not showing up.
Hunter Jr. and his wife Margaret are now fighting 60 federal counts, including fraud and conspiracy.
"Duncan Hunter Jr. can't stand on his own two feet like a grown man and fight his own battles,” Campa-Najjar said. “I've had 18 town halls. We had a debate in San Marcos last week. He can't stand next to me. He has 10 years of a record to run on."
Campa-Najjar said he’ll spend the next three weeks getting his message out to voters.
