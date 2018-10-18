Tucson mom takes stand in defense of child abuse charges

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The last witness to the stand for the defense was Samantha Osteraas. She began her more than an hour long testimony at Pima County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Osteraas is the mother accused of putting her adopted child in scolding hot water, back in December 2016.
The defense asked her about the incident and she became very emotional. She told the court about being upset and just going through so many emotions that night. She says, she started the bath for her daughter who was 5 at the time. Osteraas left and came back to see something she called horrific.
Her time on the stand is not over however, she we will be back on the stand Thursday for a cross examination. The day could end with closing arguments from both sides.
