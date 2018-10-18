UPDATE: Man shot, killed in apartment off Old Spanish Trail

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Homicide detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting of a man at The Place At Spanish Trail apartments near Broadway and Camino Seco.
According to TPD, the mans’s wife called 911, after she reportedly shot him following an altercation. She has been detained and is talking to homicide detectives.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the TPD the shooting is related to a domestic violence incident.
