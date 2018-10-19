CCSO, Benson police searching for missing Benson man

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office and the Benson Police Department are asking for the public's help searching for 68-year-old Joseph Dowd Jr.
According to the CCSO Dowd was last seen leaving on a purple Schwinn mountain bike, from his Benson home in the 600 block of Pearl Street, around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Dowd is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, weighing 160 pounds with shoulder length red hair, blue eyes and a thin beard with tan complexion. He also has tattoos one on his upper right arm of Yosemite Sam, and a second of a snake on his upper left arm.
He was last seen wearing a dark green shirt with “Leemans Sports Bar” in the upper corner of the shirt, a New England Patriots hat with a plaid coat in blue, white, red colors with carpenter style jeans.
The bike has a wooden rack on the back.
According to law enforcement, Dowd does not suffer from any medical conditions, nor does he require medications, but he may have early onset memory issues.
After the missing person entry into the National Crime Information Center, notification was received that the Sierra Vista Police Department had made an inquiry about Dowd at approximately 8 pm on Thursday in the Sierra Vista area.
Anyone with information on Dowd is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 432-9500 or 911.
